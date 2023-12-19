Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Brink’s by 191.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 162.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,291. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

