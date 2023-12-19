SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,257. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.