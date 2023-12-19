SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.56. The company had a trading volume of 354,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,413. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.