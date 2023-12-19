Spence Asset Management Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 2.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,607.20 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,600.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,716.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,654.01.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

