Spence Asset Management Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Spence Asset Management cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 5.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,600,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.97 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

