Spence Asset Management Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

