Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

