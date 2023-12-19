Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 128,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 242.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

