Steem Price Reaches $0.24 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Steem has a market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,550.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00166914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00533433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00398964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00113252 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 451,141,688 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.