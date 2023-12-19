Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $169.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company's revenue is up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

