Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.23

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 27034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Steven Madden Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

