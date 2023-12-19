Stifel Nicolaus Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $190.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WM. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.56. 350,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.15. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $7,511,469 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

