Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Quipt Home Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,024% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after buying an additional 253,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,242 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 967,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIPT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

