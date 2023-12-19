Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,445 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,781% compared to the typical volume of 63 call options.

Compugen Trading Up 154.8 %

CGEN traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,629,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

View Our Latest Report on Compugen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 250.0% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 68.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.