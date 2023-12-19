StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.