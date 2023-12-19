StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the period.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

