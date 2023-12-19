StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.83 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

