StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 7.8 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

