StockNews.com Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

