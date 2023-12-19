StockNews.com Lowers Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $217.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.04. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.