StockNews.com Upgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

AL opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 20.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

