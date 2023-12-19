Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 752 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

