Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $59.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

