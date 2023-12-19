Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,040 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.