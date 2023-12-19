Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $314,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

