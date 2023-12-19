Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after acquiring an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 48,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.