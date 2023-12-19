Susquehanna Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Shares of CRWD opened at $259.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $173.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,329.28, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

