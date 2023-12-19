Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

