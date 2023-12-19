T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

