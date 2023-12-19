The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Raised by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO remained flat at $59.02 on Tuesday. 2,138,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,804,665. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.