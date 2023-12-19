The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of The Sage Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.27) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.54) to GBX 1,300 ($16.44) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.44) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.91) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($13.07).

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,174 ($14.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 979.51. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.28). The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,870.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

