The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 1,326,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,669. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

