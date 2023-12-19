TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$92.13.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at C$30.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$25.87 and a 52-week high of C$31.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. Research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

