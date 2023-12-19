Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $171.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $207.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

