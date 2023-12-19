Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

