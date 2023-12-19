Truist Financial Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $109.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.71.

APH stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

