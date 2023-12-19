Truist Financial Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $105.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

