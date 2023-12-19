Truist Financial Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $54.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

