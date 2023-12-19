U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

