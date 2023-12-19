U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Increased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

