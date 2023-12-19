Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.85. The stock had a trading volume of 267,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

