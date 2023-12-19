United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $979.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $41,311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $21,416,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

