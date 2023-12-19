United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $591.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:URI traded up $12.12 on Tuesday, hitting $580.35. The stock had a trading volume of 115,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

