Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $193.31

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.31 and last traded at $193.31, with a volume of 23135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

