Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.95

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 577111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Upwork Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,148 shares of company stock valued at $623,581 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

