VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 70797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,762,000 after buying an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after acquiring an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

