VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 70797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.