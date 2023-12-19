Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $307.83

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.83 and last traded at $307.82, with a volume of 9264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.76.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

