Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Polianta Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 142,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,606. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

