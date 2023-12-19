Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

