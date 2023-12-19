Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,667. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

